3-day archery course ends in Kapit

Course participants pose with (seated from third to fifth) Wong, Chong and Ting.

KAPIT: Twenty archery enthusiasts attended the three-day basic coaching course conducted by consultant Chong Yap Lee at the Kapit Civic Centre which ended on Sunday.

They comprised committee members of the Kapit Division Archery Association led by organising chairman Tommy Wong and association chairman Ting King Yiing. There were students present as observers. Ting thanked coach Chong for coming all the way to Kapit and providing a discounted RM100 course fee per participant. He said the participants were all keen to learn more about the sport which was only started in Kapit last year.

“Our ultimate goal is to aggressively promote this sport among school students in and around Kapit. So far we’ve started clubs at SMK Kapit, SMK Selirik and SJK © Hock Lam. We believe there are talent and potential among students so we go to school to teach them,” he added.

Course participants who pass the basic course will attend the Level One Coaching Course scheduled for March 2017.