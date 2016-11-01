3-day carnival a potpourri of heritage gems

KUCHING: Visitors to the 3-day Karnival Sarawakiana 2016 got to take a closer look at Sarawak’s unique heritage.

The annual carnival, themed ‘Tradisi Kita, Khazanah Kita’, which was held from Oct 29-31 at Pustaka Negeri showcased exhibitions, demonstrations and sales of traditional handicrafts.

Among the items on show were ‘keringkam’ (silver thread embroidery) and ‘songket’ (cloth) while activities held include ‘sape’ workshop, Chinese musical performance, art sharing session, traditional food demonstration and traditional folk games.

The carnival aims to create awareness on the importance of history, culture, arts, indigenous knowledge and ethnic diversity in Sarawak and at the same time promote Pustaka and its partners as centres for lifelong learning.