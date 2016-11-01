Analysts negative on FGV’s steering committee plans

KUCHING: Analysts are negative on news of industry sources as saying that “a handful of high-ranking government officials” planning to propose the formation of a steering committee at Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV).

While still in the early stages, it seems the planned committee, which would be placed above the board of directors, will enable the government to have greater control over FGV.

“We are negative on the proposal to set up a steering committee at FGV as it will create an additional layer of cost in the group, which FGV is working hard to cut to improve its earnings performance,” said analysts with Publiv Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research).

“The introduction of a steering committee, placed above the board, will not be viewed positively by the market as the objectives of the committee may differ from that of the listed entity, which is to create value for shareholders.”

The firm viewed this as the second negative development to have affected sentiment on FGV’s shares.

Last week, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim indicated that FGV is still negotiating the purchase of a 37 per cent stake in Eagle High Plantations, in a written parliamentary reply.

This led to a sell-down in FGV shares until FGV’s chief executive officer clarified to the media that the group is not looking to buy into Eagle High Plantations.

Yesterday, the shares closed lower by 19 sen or 8.64 per cent with more than 65.8 million shares traded.

PublicInvest Research’s third concern is the 50 per cent year to date jump in raw sugar prices to US$0.22 per pound.

This will eat into the profit margin for MSM Malaysia Bhd, 51 per cent-owned by FGV, due to the fixed price ceiling on retail sugar prices of RM2.84 per kilogramme.

“We estimate that at current raw sugar prices, MSM will be barely profitable in the retail sugar segment, which makes up 38.5 per cent of total volumes of sugar sold and this poses an earnings risks of 14 per cent to our FY17F forecast.

Recent news flows on FGV are likely to raise concerns among investors on potential intervention by the government in the running and decision-making of FGV and how this could affect the on-going plans by management to focus on raising yields and put M&A proposals aside.

“FGV’s shares have appreciated 59 per cent since May 16, 2016. In view of recent uncertainties, we downgrade the stock to hold from add and cut our target price to RM2.21 per share.”