Authorities urged to solve begging problem in Tawau

TAWAU: The problem of foreign beggars who have long been sighted at several locations here has not only damaged the image of the town but also created social problems.

Vice president of Parti Gerakan, Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, said the foreign beggars may be mistaken as part of the lifestyle of Tawau residents by tourists.

Thus, he strongly urged the Tawau Municipal Council (TMC), Immigration Department and Welfare Department to discuss and solve this problem as soon as possible rather than let it lingers on.

“This group of foreign beggars have brought along babies and children as a ‘tool’ of sympathy in begging which has resulted in a deformed society and creates negative impact to Tawau. The authorities concerned should not only look at them from another angle when they are begging for life, but to think out of the box about the severity of the impact,” Liew explained.

According to him, the foreign beggars have become more rampant and brave to beg in front at banks, supermarkets and Sabindo highway (Jalan Pesisiran) besides street ways.

There is also a high risk of traffic accident if they (foreign beggars) happen to beg along the Sabindo highway which might be troublesome to the road users.

Liew said this problem had become serious and he hoped the parties concerned could convene a joint meeting to seek a workable solution to overcome this problem completely.