Bank clerk sentenced to death for drug trafficking

KUCHING: A bank clerk was sentenced to death by the High Court here yesterday for trafficking in cannabis.

The 37-year-old accused Nashtaain Abdul Ranee was found guilty by the presiding judge Ismail brahim who ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond doubt.

He was found guilty of trafficking in 272.45 grams of cannabis at a house along Jalan Bunga Melati, Sungai Gita in Matang on Oct 5 last year at about 3.30pm.

The court convicted him under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, 1952 which provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction. After reading the submissions and after evaluating the evidence in the case, the judge ruled that his defence had failed to rebut the statutory presumptions under Section 37(d) and 37(d) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, 1952 on the balance of probabilities and in the circumstances.

“Court hereby sentences the accused to be hanged by the neck until he is dead,” he said in passing the sentence yesterday.