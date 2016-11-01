Book on women personalities to be launched in Kuching this Saturday

KUCHING: A book entitled ‘Sarawak Women in Education – Shaping the Mind, Body & Spirit’ will be launched this Saturday to coincide with this year’s state-level Women’s Day celebration.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is expected to unveil the book – produced by the Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing – at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya nearhere.

According to Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, the book aims to highlight the contribution of several women from Sarawak who had played major roles in the education system of the state.

“The aim of this book is to honour these eminent personalities who had contributed immensely to the field of education, particularly in Sarawak,” she spoke at an appreciation event for individuals featured in the book at the Women’s Bureau here yesterday.

Fatimah, who is also featured in the book, said the publication was not meant to glorify a defined group of women; rather, it would serve to fill the information gap on the years women had worked along men to build the education system in Sarawak.

“This venture means that there are many women educators who have contributed exhaustively to represent all of them.”

Among 42 personalities mentioned in the book are Margaret Hugh (1914-2000) who was a primary school teacher at Kampung Stunggang, Lily Eberwein Abdullah (1900-1980) who was the first Malay principal of the first Malay school for girls in Sarawak, and Napsiah Humni, the first Sarawakian religious teacher to be appointed as lecturer.

Other personalities include Ong Puay Hoon who established the first pro tem committee of a dyslexia association in the state, Dona Babel who was principal of various high schools, Lucy Bulan who was instrumental in the education unit of Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, and Mastura Anuar who is the recipient of the ‘Teaching Figure Award of Sarawak’.

Also on the list are Tan Sri Dato Empiang Jabu who heads Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS), Datin Valerie Mashman who co-founded the English Language Centre in Sarawak which received the five-star quality award by the Ministry of Education, and Dr Chong Pek Lin who conducted research on Sarawak ethnic music.