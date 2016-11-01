British envoy taken on tour of Fort Margherita

Liza (left) presents a memento to Treadell (second right), as Muhammad Zakeria (second left) and Lim look on. — Photos by Chimon Upon

KUCHING: British High Commissioner to Malaysia Her Excellency Vicki Treadell led a delegation for a visit to The Brooke Gallery, Fort Margherita here yesterday and was given a tour of the courtyard, the gallery itself and the rooftop.

Brooke Gallery manager Liza Sideni briefed the visitors on the Brooke’s family history in Sarawak.

In her address, Treadell said it was a real privilege to come here.

“This land’s history, the relationship with the people of this land, and the very real sense from all the exhibits and great quotes that I read – whether it was the original Rajah Brooke right up to his descendants – (it all relayed) the sense of guardianship and being here not for themselves but for the people and working to serve the people. Everything they did was to make sure that this place was successful and that the people had a sustainable economy so that livelihood could be had. They (Brooke family) invested in this country and in this people,” she said.

“In fact, while we were walking around, this (Sarawak) was very much 1Malaysia long before 1Malaysia was conceived. (It’s) the sentiment of the Brooke’s family and the sense that they had to look after this place, not for themselves but for the people of this country.”

Treadell pointed out that both countries shared a unique period of history, even in the final days during the struggle to decide as to whether Sarawak should become a British colony during the Second World War, and the immediate period afterwards.

“Those final words from Anthony Brooke were from a heavy heart, but as he was British and that the legacy here was to protect the country from a greater threat – that was why he decided to withdraw from the anti-cessation fight, because it was a decision based on principle.

“If you look at the modern Sarawak, this, I think, is because of decisions like that and now the people of Sarawak themselves with your own chief minister and governor are running the state for the people and doing the right thing for the people of this land.

“I think we can all take pride in our ancestors who had a part to play in this and it is a tribute to the present Brooke family to be so much a part of this place and the history that they are capturing and preserving, so that the future generations, whether Sarawakians or visitors, can remember how this place was formed and shaped based on principles and values.”

Treadell expressed her gratitude towards Brooke Gallery and the Sarawak Museum Department for hosting the visitors. She added the visit had been fascinating.

Joining the visit were Sarawak Tourism Malaysia advisor Datuk Lim Kian Hock and Sarawak Museum Department public relations officer Muhammad Zakeria Hattar.

The Brooke Gallery, opened on Sept 24 this year to coincide with the 175th anniversary of the founding of the state, tells the story of Sarawak under its White Rajahs.

The gallery was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and Brooke Trust director Jason Brooke. The gallery has been receiving large numbers of visitors since opening.

This permanent exhibition at Fort Margherita is sponsored by the Brooke Trust, which is also responsible for its design and installation in collaboration with Sarawak Museum and with the support of a small army of local volunteers.