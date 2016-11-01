Don’t meddle in our affairs

KUCHING: Outsiders have no right to interfere in the politics of Malaysia, including whom the people should pick to lead them, insisted PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

All political parties must also be transparent with their financial transactions to ensure there was no foreign infiltration into national politics, he stressed.

“I believe there must be financial transparency in all political parties for both the BN and opposition. Only then can our elections be free from outsiders’ influences, which can have a negative effect on our country,” Masing told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He is agreeable to the Political Donations and Expenditure Bill that will be tabled in Parliament by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Paul Low.

“It is clear that we lack clear regulations for political funding,” said Masing, echoing Low’s recent comments on the issue.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted by Bernama as saying that information that hedge fund billionaire George Soros was funding local civil society groups and a news portal must be investigated. He was also reported to have said that the investigation must be done empirically, by means of observation and scientific experimentation. Ahmad Zahid said it was not a question of whom the funding was given to or why but more importantly was the issue of foreign intervention in national politics.

“There is no need for foreign involvement, let alone in terms of political funding, either to go against or to support any organisations or individuals,” he told reporters after the launch of the book ‘Being Abdullah Badawi’ in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

It was reported that the Open Society Foundation (OSF) founded by Soros had been funding several local organisations in its programmes to allegedly influence the outcome of the next general election.

When asked about the call made by several leaders for the organisations involved to be investigated, Ahmad Zahid said it would be done if a police report was lodged.

“Let them lodge the police report first. We will act on it. We are not subject to speculation or mere suggestion.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas concurred with the Deputy Prime Minister for a thorough investigation into the allegation as the matter could harm the country’s sovereignty.

“Malaysia has been practising a democratic system that has been successful in electing our own leaders. Any foreign elements infiltrating our democratic process should be condemned,” said Uggah.

Meanwhile, in a related issue, Malaysiakini reported that its chief executive officer, Premesh Chandran, clarified that the grant in relation to KiniTV was used to produce the ‘Realiti Sarawak’ and ‘Sekilas Bumi Kenyalang’ programmes.

“The grant mentioned was to support KiniTV to produce more news bulletins and stories on Sarawak, which is difficult for Malaysiakini given the costs associated to cover the large area of the state,” Premesh said.

He said the grant only constituted a small portion of Malaysiakini’s revenue, which largely relies on subscription and advertising.

“All grants are below 10 per cent of Malaysiakini’s total budget to ensure that the website is not reliant on any single source of funds.

“Malaysiakini is not in the business of ‘overthrowing’ a government. Malaysiakini is in the business of holding federal, state and local governments, public officials and the powers that be accountable to the rakyat.

“It is up to the rakyat to choose the government of the day through free and fair elections, as provided for by the spirit of democracy as enshrined in the constitution,” Premesh was quoted as saying.