Enjoy lower tax rates on higher chargeable income

KUCHING: Companies will be able to enjoy lower taxation rates based on certain percentage of increase in chargeable income for next year and the year after.

KPMG Tax Services Sdn Bhd (KPMG) tax director Tang Yeth Fong disclosed that companies which generated higher percentage of chargeable income as compared to the preceding year assessment will be entitled for reduction in income tax rate of between one and four percentage point.

She observed the lower taxation rate – including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) – will assist businesses to gain some tax saving.

“If a company is able to increase its chargeable income by five per cent to 9.99 per cent, there will be one percentage point reduction on the increased amount.

“If a company is able to increase its chargeable income between 10 and 14.99 per cent, there will be two percentage point reduction.

“There will be three percentage point reduction in income tax rate for companies which increased their percentage income by 15 to 19.99 per cent.

“As for 20 per cent and above, there will be four percentage point reduction.

“For example, if a company chargeable income for 2016 is RM10 milion and RM12 million in 2017, the computation of the income tax rate will be the first RM10 million will be taxed at 24 per cent (corporate tax rate) while the balance of RM2 million will be taxed at 20 per cent.

“This is because the increased RM2 million represented an increase of 20 per cent as compared to the preceding year assessment,” she explained to clients during KPMG Tax Seminar on 2017 Budget Proposals yesterday.

She added for SMEs, they will be entitled for a reduction of one percentage point on the first RM500,000 of their chargeable income for next year.

Under the current tax structure for SMEs, the current tax rate for the first RM500,000 is taxed at 19 per cent.

Effective from year assessment 2017, the chargeable income for the first RM500,000 of SME will be at 18 per cent while the balance will be taxed at 24 per cent.

Besides that, Tang also shared several tax incentives under the Budget 2017 proposals for businesses.

One of the incentives, she said, applies to the hospitality industry with regards to the extension of income tax incentives for new four and five star hotels.

She noted for pioneer status of new four and five star hotels in Sarawak, the income tax incentives will be 100 per cent of statutory income for five years and 100 per cent investment tax allowance of qualifying capital expenditure (QCE) incurred within five years to be off-set against maximum of 100 per cent of statutory income for each year assessment.

Additionally, halal industry players will also be eligible to enjoy tax incentives from Budget 2017.

“It is proposed that tax incentives for qualifying halal products extended to include production of nutraceutical and probiotic products by halal industry players in halal parks.

“It is effective for applications received by Halal Development Corporation from October 22.

“For the expansion of the scope of halal products eligible for incentives for halal industry players, there will be 100 per cent income tax exemption on QCE for 10 years.

“There will also be income tax exemption on increase of export for five years, double deduction on expenditure incurred in obtaining international quality standards certification and import duty exemption on raw materials used for development and production of promoted products.

“The products include specialty processed food, pharmaceuticals, cosmestics and personal care, livestock and meat products and halal ingredients,” she observed.

Moreover, Tang shared about some of the amendments to sections and subsections of the Income Tax Act of the Finance Bill 2016. This comes as corporate taxpayers are expected to be one of the main contributors to the government’s revenue next year.

Similarly, KPMG’s head of tax executive director Tai Lai Kok pointed out that the collection of corporate tax is projected to increase next year while observing that the trend has been on the rise in the past few years. He opined that for the government to achieve its targeted corporate tax collection next year, there could be increase in audit activities by the Inland Revenue Board.

Thus, he encouraged clients to comply with their tax filings.

On top of that, KPMG executive director Regina Lau shared about the operational guidelines for latest tax developments and public rulings on recent tax cases to its clients.

Among those present at the seminar were KPMG’s Indirect Tax Practice associate director Yap Choon Ling, KPMG’s Information Technology Advisory director Meling Mudin as well as clients from various industries.