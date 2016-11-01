EPF aims for three mln e-Caruman users by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) expects to reach three million e-Caruman users by year-end from the current one million, said Chief executive officer, Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

The fund yesterday launched the e-Caruman Contribution Payment Transformation Programme to encourage all registered employers to optimise usage of the facility when remitting their monthly EPF contributions.

Shahril Ridza said the EPF rolled out the e-Caruman facility in January 2013 and had received overwhelming response as at September 2016, with more than 95 per cent of employers utilising the facility monthly.

“Since, they are already comfortable using the facility, we are now urging them to advance towards making payments using the FPX embedded in the e-Caruman system,” he added.

He told reporters this after the launch of the e-Caruman Contribution Payment Transformation Programme.

The programme is a joint collaboration between the EPF and Malaysian Electronic Clearing Corporation Sdn Bhd, a unit of Bank Negara Malaysia and operator, FPX.

The FPX is a convenient and secure online payment solution, allowing real-time debiting of customer’s internet banking accounts of multiple banks.

Shahril Ridza said the integration with FPX would allow employers to make online payments directly from the e-Caruman portal and mobile app at zero transactional charges.

He also said the programme was line with the EPF’s objective of reducing dependence on counter services, expedite mobile transactions and improve the overall experience in dealing with it.

“From January 2017, the EPF would be scrapping the manual system for contribution payment by employers, and they are urged to start using the e-Caruman facility.

“All employer transactions with the EPF would be done online and no longer using Form A (manual system for payment),” he added.

As at September 2016, 414,411 active employers had utilised the e-Caruman to submit their Form A online, and involving RM4.4 billion. However, only 20.2 per cent or 98,682 employers remitted their contributions of RM1.57 billion, online. — Bernama