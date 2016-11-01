Forum writer in denial of party’s achievements – PBRS Youth

KENINGAU: Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) Youth has labelled a local newspaper column forum entitled “Pensiangan Ketinggalan kerana PBRS’ (Pensiangan left behind because of PBRS) as “a lie” and a denial to party’s achievements in Pensiangan.

“PBRS Youth challenges the forum writer to come forward, face the truth and debate with PBRS leaders,” said PBRS Central Youth chief Matusin Bowie in a statement yesterday.

He said the writings of the “Disappointed PBRS Grassroots Leader” was motivated by a political agenda using the “Left Behind Pensiangan” issue to garner political sympathies and support of some frustrated and jealous individuals.

“The Pensiangan people are lucky and should be proud of having a leader who tirelessly carries out his responsibility as a chosen leader through the democratic system. The success of the Pensiangan member of parliament (MP), Tan Sri Joseph Kurup who is also PBRS president , has changed the infrastructure development landscape involving basic facilities like major highways, roads leading to estates, extraction of earth from forest reserves, electricity, clean water supply, hospital, police station, school, hall, bridge and many more in Pensiangan,” Matusin pointed out.

“PBRS’ achievements have invited apprehension from a handful of people who are uneasy with the outstanding and indisputable achievements of PBRS,” he added.

Matusin said the creation of the Tulid state constituency in the Pensiangan parliamentary is a culmination of anxiety for a handful of individuals and it is undeniable that PBRS is far more qualified to represent based on achievements and services that had showered to the community in Tulid.

The delineation will provide an advantage for PBRS in representing Barisan Nasional (BN) and will intensify and accelerate the area’s development, he attested.

The PBRS Youth leader admitted that the community development landscape in Pensiangan was being done in stages and would take time as it would take huge expenditures as it was almost similar to Peninsular’s five states.

He said Kurup, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and BN Pensiangan chairman, together with BN components, also focused on boosting the development agenda in Pensiangan.

Matusin elaborated that precise development agenda outlined by the Pensiangan MP showed a significant change to an organized landscape development, and the opening of large palm oil plantations in a few areas like Dalit, Sinua and Limiri proved that the development planned by the MP was properly executed.

“PBRS never stopped fighting for the people, including human capital development with 40 students fully sponsored to study at the Institute of Agriculture Training Perak, the outstanding adoption program, skills training, lectures on education, sports carnival programs, and the 1Malaysia licence assistance program as well as career motivational talks and dialogues with graduates in Pensiangan.

“In fact, various additional facilities had been allocated for school buildings to give comfort to students and teachers. Encouragement and UPSR Excellence programs, PT3 and SPM through sponsorship for additional tutoring, also impacted the outstanding high school results in Pensiangan,” he outlined.

Matusin alleged that the election that had put Arthur Kurup in the PBRS deputy president position had also pressured the handful of people who are disturbed by his presence in the party.

“Arthur is highly educated, a lawyer and an economics graduate from overseas, had clearly made an impact and gained support as well as increased PBRS members from the Y Generation. Arthur is a valuable future leader,” he said.

The writer’s challenge to Kurup to deny the abilities of Arthur is a desperate attempt to demolish his apparent qualification of continuing with the development agenda, which is related with human capital development.

“PBRS always accepts constructive criticism for the sake of sustainable development in Pensiangan but we do not allow the individual such as this writer who is still sound asleep and does not realize that development has been and did not realize that development is being aggressively developed in Pensiangan,” he said.

Matusin stressed that the development agenda not only rests on the leader’s shoulders but involves many parties.

He invited the writer or anyone who wanted to get the latest information on Pensiangan’s progress and development to visit Pensiangan Parliamentary Office or the PBRS Pensiangan Facebook.