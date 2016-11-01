Gang of three said to have stolen money from mosque’s coffers

One of the donation boxes at Masjid Darul Istiqamah–Kampung Luak, which has been forced open by the perpetrators.

MIRI: Three unidentified men are believed to have stolen money from a mosque here early yesterday.

According to Masjid Darul Istiqamah–Kampung Luak committee chairman Shaikh Naeemmuddin Shaikh Aminullah, it was not the first time that the mosque’s coffers had been broken into.

“We have lodged police report previously. We discovered that all three donation boxes had been broken into and all the money had been taken.

“We’re not sure how much (money there was), but it wasn’t much as it was the weekend. It is our practice to empty the donation boxes and put the money in our safekeeping,” he told reporters here, believing that the perpetrators might be same ones who had been stealing from mosques around the city.

A couple of weeks ago, the management of Masjid At-Taqwa Miri reported that the money inside its donation boxes had been stolen. No arrest has been made so far, despite the act being caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

The incident at Masjid Darul Istiqamah–Kampung Luak was first noticed by a witness, who was spending the night at the mosque to perform late night prayers.

“Around 1am, I was on my way to the washroom when I saw three men going inside the mosque. I could tell that they were heading to the donation boxes.

“Fearing for my safety, I remained still inside the washroom until I was sure that they had left.

“I was bit scared, so I waited until several members of the congregation arrived at the mosque for the Subuh prayer. I immediately told them what happened,” he said on condition of anonymity.