Grand wedding reception for minister’s son

Taib (right) sprinkles the ‘bunga rampai’ on Afiq Hizami and Dr Siti Kamilah as part of the ‘tepung tawar’ ceremony.

KUCHING: Around 900 guests celebrated the union of Assistant Minister of Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi’s son Afiq Hizami with his bride Dr Siti Kamilah Datuk Dr Wahbi here on Sunday night.

It was a grand wedding reception at the Riverside Majestic Hotel here, where the whole ceremony highlighted the rich Malay culture – from the ‘kompang’ parade that accompanied the newlyweds, the ‘bergendang’ performance that both greeted and entertained the guests, up to the ‘tepung tawar’ (blessing) ceremony for the couple.

Themed ‘White Rose’, the festive event was graced by Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, together with former Head of State Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Muhammad Salahuddin and his wife Toh Puan Norkiah who performed the ‘tepung tawar’ on Afiq Hizami and Dr Siti Kamilah.

Other VIP guests included State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Youth and Sports and Solidarity Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim and The Borneo Post senior managing editor Francis Chan.

Civil engineer Afiq Hizami, 29, is the third and youngest child of Julaihi and Datin Sadiah Buji.

Dr Siti Kamilah, 28 – a doctor at Sri Aman Hospital – is the second of eight children of Datuk Dr Wahbi Junaidi and Datin Indon Salehuddin.

The ‘akad nikah’ (solemnisation of the marriage) was held on Oct 21 at Sri Aman.