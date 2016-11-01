Have all resources in place before replacing UPSR with PBS – Union

SIBU: Schools need to be readied with all the necessary resources and facilities if Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) is to be replaced with school-based assessment (PBS).

Additionally, all primary school teachers must be given enough training and exposure, should the Education Ministry go ahead with the plan, said Sarawak Teachers Union (STU).

Its president Jisin Nyud said teachers should not be handling too many kinds of files and records.

“We want teachers to just teach and not do too much work on recording or clerical work or immediate keying-in online. During the initial stage of PT3, teachers were not given time to prepare as there was a lot of evidence that needed to be kept, filed and keyed on-line.

“Not only that, teachers had no idea of how the assessments were like for PT3 (then). The teachers were only exposed to the real format just a few months before PT3 assessment.

“For this reason, teachers must have enough exposure and training on this type of assessment,” Jisin told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He was reacting to the recent Bernama report on the proposal to replace the UPSR with PBS to ensure students’ psychomotor and development are not affected by the stress of striving for excellent results in the examination.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid reportedly said at present the examination results were seen as a measuring stick for a school’s achievement.

Mahdzir Khalidwas was further quoted to have said this had caused stress to the students as they felt that they had to get many grade As in the examination.

Jisin said the proposal to replace UPSR with school-based assessment is something new as it involves the transformation of the mindset of the public, especially the parents.

However, it is not new for secondary schools because the present batch are in Form 5 who will sit for SPM this year, he added.

“Like PT3, when it is school-based everything is done by the teachers and in fact, it is tougher

because the paper is checked by teachers themselves. “When it is school-based, we are sure that the passing mark is 50. Unlike before this, in the case of PT3, students were given assurance, even if they get 30 marks they will pass in the real PT3.

“This is not right. If we are not sincere in giving the real score or marks we are not telling the truth to the students because we’re not giving assessment based on the students’ real performance,” he pointed out.