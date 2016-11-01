Hawkers return to trade at Taman Selera Harmoni today

Traders are moving back to the newly renovated Taman Selera Harmoni today.

SIBU: Hawkers trading temporarily in Tapang Road are returning to trade at Taman Selera Harmoni in Kampung Dato following the completion of a grand scale renovation to the food centre.

“They are going back to the new-look Taman Selera Harmoni on Nov 1,” said Wong Hie Ping, the chair of the Market and Petty Trading Standing Committee of the Sibu Municipal Council. “They will move in from tomorrow (today) onwards,” she told a full council meeting yesterday.

The hawkers were supposed to move in on Oct 1, but for a slight delay on the installation of utility works by SESCo. The upgrading works on Taman Selera Harmoni cost RM2 million, with the state and federal governments each paying RM1 million.

Wong told the meeting there was a suggestion that the temporary trading place in Tapang Road be retained as a trading place for the Dayaks. She said her standing committee would discuss about the suggestion at its next meeting.

Meanwhile, the deputy chair of the council, Rogayah Jemain, urged the councilors to continue to meet, talk and invite the community in their areas to the meetings.

She noted of poor turn-out at the last meet-the-people session on Oct 23. “The previous one held on Sept 15 saw better response from the public,” she pointed out.