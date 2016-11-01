Impian Sarawak projects to continue, assures DAP

SIBU: The state DAP will go ahead with its Impian Sarawak projects, despite the setback that it faced in the last state election.

DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling said the party fielded 31 candidates for the polls on May 7 this year, but only managed to retained seven seats.

Back on Impian Sarawak, he said the Impian House in Miri that provided free tuition to students was still running and next week, party members would move to Kapit for another project.

“Impian Sarawak consists of both software and hardware development for the community. The software projects touch on health and education. We still have volunteers helping out at Impian House in Miri. In fact, Pelawan assemblyman David Wong is also running free tuition in his service centre, which is also a part of our Impian Sarawak,” he said yesterday.

Ling said in Kapit, DAP volunteers would repair the water supply system at a number of longhouses in the remote upper reach of the Rajang basin.

“We are sending the equipment up (there) now, and our volunteers will work on the project with the longhouse community. The Kapit Impian project will run from Nov 3 to 7.”

Meanwhile, Ling was unhappy that many quarters had labelled the state DAP as a ‘West Malaysian party’.

“We shall fortify our efforts via publicity and education in countering such propaganda. In reality, Sarawak DAP is led by Sarawakians under the broad umbrella of a national party.

“Such labelling is meant to demonise DAP,” he said.