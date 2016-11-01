JPJ to stop overloaded lorries from using old Bau Road

SIBU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will act against overloaded lorries plying old Bau Road following public complaints that they are damaging the road. State JPJ assistant director (Enforcement) Albert Clement said the enforcement unit personnel had been briefed to collar the culprits.

“Action can be taken under Section 19 (1)(b) Overloading of Commercial Vehicle Licensing Act 1987, where an offender is liable to a fine not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM10,000. Alternatively, Rules 92 (1) under the Road Transport Act 1987, which can be used to act on such offence,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Recently, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh also called on the relevant authorities to take action against overloaded lorries, mainly with quarry stones, using that stretch of road. He suggested that the police and the state JPJ step-up their enforcement to address this issue. Miro said overloaded vehicles were impacting negatively on economic growth because as the load increased, the damage worsened, resulting in higher maintenance and repair costs and shortening the lifespan of the road.

According to the assemblyman, the old Bau Road was an R3 standard road, which meant the total load (weight of vehicle plus its load) must not exceed 15 tonnes.

He added that total loading of up to 100 tonnes was not a rare sight along old Bau Road. Furthermore, Miro had cautioned that overloaded vehicle put the driver, the passengers and road users at risk. On a related matter, Albert disclosed that recently 13 lorry drivers were booked for dangerous loading and illegal sideboard extensions.