Keep environment clean, settlers told

KAPIT: Settlers along Sungai Sesibau and Sungai Anggau on the outskirts of this town ought to keep a healthy lifestyle by practising good hygiene and keeping their surroundings clean, besides ensuring safety and security.

Apart from individual houses along the two rivers, among the longhouses in the area are Rumah John Rabar, Rumah Meliyu Pilang, Rumah Kiong and Rumah Unjah.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat gave this advice when officiating at the ‘Program Pembangunan Modal Insan Dan Alam Sekitar Bersama Komuniti 2016’ organised by Kapit District Council which was

held recently at Rumah Meliyu Pilang. Jamit recalled that many of them migrated from Sungai Merirai, Ulu Baleh in the 1970s and 1980s to settle in these longhouses to seek

greener pastures and provide their children better access to education and to be near to government facilities.

“It’s important to practise cleanliness and good hygiene to maintain good health, both for yourself and your children,” he told the parents.

He said with the increase in population, it is everyone’s responsibility to keep their environment healthy and free of house flies and disease-causing mosquitoes like aedes which causes dengue.

“Rivers are an important source of clean water. So don’t dump rubbish and kitchen waste into the river because children play in it. When it is contaminated, they get sick. Besides, they are a source of fish for you,” he added.

Considering that housewives there grow vegetables to sell at the market, he called on the Agriculture Department to assist them in increasing their productivity and to teach them about good agricultural practices such as the correct way to use pesticides.

To parents, Jamit told them to remind their children about the value of education, saying “Education is the key to success”.

He said they should not be contented with their children completing Form 5 or Form 6 but encourage them to continue on to tertiary education or take up skills courses.

On another matter, Jamit thanked the people of Sungai Sesibau and Sungai Anggau for giving him full support in the state election and told them he would reciprocate by serving them the best he can.

He announced that every longhouse in the area would be allocated MRP grants for minor improvement projects.

Among the few hundred people attending the gathering were Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Walikota Philimon Nuing, political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, organising chairman Cr Lawrence Listen Baling, Kapit information officer Garai Entili and community leaders.