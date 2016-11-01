‘Krokop 10 market, Tamu Muhibbah to have CCTVs’

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) will install closed-circuit television (CCTV) units at two of the markets under its jurisdiction soon – namely Krokop 10 Market and Tamu Muhibbah.

According to Miri Mayor Adam Yii, the exercise is the council’s pilot project of its kind.

“The key purpose of the installation is to enhance the safety and security at these market areas, apart from enabling us to monitor any illegal hawker activities there,” he said during MCC full meeting yesterday.

Yii assured all that more markets under MCC’s jurisdiction would be equipped with CCTVs in the near future.

Additionally, he also said the council was planning to build more markets at a number of densely-populated areas across the city such as Senadin and Permyjaya.

“Such move is necessary to have people shop at the markets near to their neighbourhoods, rather than having them crowd one or two areas, which would eventually cause traffic congestion,” he said.

On green initiatives, Yii said MCC would intensify efforts in its current implementation of the ‘Say No To Plastic’ campaign, under which shoppers need to pay 20 sen per plastic bag used should they patronise at commercial centres that participate in the campaign.

“This 20 sen ‘penalty’ remains the same – the proceeds of which will go to the council’s ‘Green Fund’ and later channelled to local charity homes.

“This would be intensified by also channelling the proceeds to ‘Green Education’ as well as to a programme where they will be turned into food vouchers to be given to the poor and needy families.”

Meanwhile, Yii said MCC would review its campaign on collecting used cooking oil to be processed into eco-viable products such as bio-fuel and bio-diesel.

“MCC will take measures on ensuring that the used cooking oil would not end up back in the food chain.”

Regarding the council’s service delivery, Yii said MCC through its city services standing committee had conducted numerous dialogues and discussions with various stakeholders such as the contractors and supervisory personnel, slated for identifying areas that needed improvements.

On this, he highlighted the adoption of a two-pronged strategy.

“We will review and revise the tendering strategy and process first, before proceeding with the next stage – the evaluation of the tender deals.

“This process is to filter out incompetent and non-performing contractors. Better project management system will require these contractors to submit their work schedules so that the monitoring will be more transparent and effective.

“Then, we will deploy the RC (residents committees) to assist MCC in the monitoring of the contractors engaged by the council,” said the mayor, adding that the result of this strategy should be visible beginning next month.

In general, Yii said MCC would continue to enhance existing facilities and at the same time, build new infrastructure as and when required.

“One significant development is the formation of the Road Safety Sub Committee under Miri City Infrastructure Standing Committee, which looks into all aspects of road safety in Miri city including dangerous road junctions, insufficient road signages, discoloured road markings and poor road conditions.’