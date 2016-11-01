Local man gets RM2,000 fine for consuming illegal drugs

MIRI: A local man was fined RM2,000 in default of three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday, following his admission to taking amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa, in announcing this, also ordered Chong Pow Nyuk, 47, to undergo probation for two years.

The order was granted in view of several aspects including the guilty plea and mitigation, facts of the case, the seriousness of the offence and the interest of the public.

Chong of Millenium Garden, Jalan Datuk Muip in Piasau here was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act, of which the offender is liable to a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or imprisonment of not more than two years, and undergo a probation period of not less two years and not more than three years under Section 38B ADB 1952 – upon conviction.

The accused is said to have committed the offence inside a house at Millenium Garden, at 8.35am on Jan 14, 2011.

Insp Norliza Abdullah prosecuted.