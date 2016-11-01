Malaysia Airlines welcomes changes in Malaysian Airport charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd has welcomed the changes in Malaysian Airport charges, which will be effective Jan 1, 2017.

Early next year, the Kuala Lumpur airport charges will be uniform for domestic and Asean flights and the authorities plan full equalisation by Jan 1, 2018.

In a statement yesterday, group chief executive, Peter Bellew, said the new charges will see a reduction of some RM35 each for Asean passengers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which will become the same price as Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2).

“Our customers now have the freedom to choose whatever terminal they wish for in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Bellew said to celebrate equalisation, the airline will hold a “Freedom Fares” sale starting Nov 2-8 on selected Asean routes with fully inclusive fares from RM149 and domestic from RM99.

“It was a great news that the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) confirmed today that they are moving to full equalisation on international routes from Jan 1, 2018.

“I look forward to working with MAVCOM to implement full equalisation in 2018 for international flights,” he said.

He said carriers at klia2 will enjoy a saving in 2017 of RM23 on international flights which was worth around RM250 million per annum.

“Together the Malaysian industry needs to market Kuala Lumpur to attract new international services from a variety of carriers. A level charges system will help to get new long-haul flights in place,” he said. — Bernama