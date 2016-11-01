Malaysia Cup win reminds me of 1990 — Coach Cheng Hoe

Kedah players celebrate after the Malaysia Cup final. — Bernama photo

SHAH ALAM: Kedah’s Malaysia Cup win over Selangor reminds head coach Tan Cheng Hoe of his playing days in 1990.

Cheng Hoe said the feeling was like when he helped Kedah to beat Singapore 3-1 to win the Malaysia Cup.

“It was a great feeling as it was Kedah’s first Malaysia Cup win,” he told a press conference after the match at Shah Alam Stadium Sunday night. Kedah won the Malaysia Cup for the fifth time after beating Selangor 6-5 on penalties after both teams drew 1-1 after 120 minutes of action.

Sharing the same view, Kedah captain Baddrol Bakhtiar dedicated the Malaysia Cup to the loyal support of fans of the ‘Red Kawks’ squad.

“This win is also dedicated to my son. I have unfinished business in the form of the AFF Suzuki Cup next month,” said the native of Sungai Petani.

Meanwhile, Selangor caretaker coach K. Gunalan praised his players for their fine display depsite losing on penalty kicks.

“After Mohd Khairulazhan Mohd Khalid (goalkeeper) saved the first penalty by Kedah, I was confident tat we would win but what it was not to be,” he added.

Selangor captain, Andik Vermansah was crest fallen after failing to help Selangor achieve ‘Mission 34’ but praised the performance of his teammates. — Bernama