Marudi assemblyman vows to be fair to all constituents

MARUDI: Assistant Minister of Local Government and Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil has assured the people that despite losing in some longhouses and villages across the constituency during the state election, he would be fair to all of them.

Speaking at the ‘Leader Meets People’ session at Rumah Paking Idoi, Long Merigam in Tinjar recently, he pledged to them that he would not neglect any of them, and would serve them fairly regardless of race and religion.

He said what was of utmost importance was for them to be united and give their full support the Barisan Nasional (BN) government so that they could get greater development and assistance.

At the same time, he announced grants under next year’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) for the access road to Long Merigam amounting to RM200,000, SK Long Lapok (RM250,000), and tar-sealing works on the road to Rumah Wen Megilit (RM150,000 from Marudi District Council).

He also announced a grant of RM30,000 from the federal government for upgrading works on Rumah Long Merigam. Later, he presented an allocation of RM5,000 to the women’s bureau of Rumah Paking Idoi. Penguang and his wife Datin Monica Ukong Jaya were accompanied by Councillor Edward Mendai, state administrative officer Belayong Pok, Tuai Rumah Benang Pilang and teacher Marcus Hugo at the function.