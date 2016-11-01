Melaka singing duet outshines other finalists to claim Bintang P Ramlee 2016 crown

KUCHING: Their velvety rendition of Malay classics ‘Senyap Sunyi’ and ‘Juwitaku Sayang’ earned Muhammad Radhi Abdul Rahman and Syaimaa Salleh the coveted ‘Bintang P Ramlee’ crown at the grand final here on Sunday night.

The Melaka pair also beat five other duet singers to clinch the ‘Best Performance’ award at the grand show in Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya near here, which earned them RM2,000.

For their main prized, Radhi and Syaimaa took home RM20,000, the winning trophy and certificates of appreciation.

The singing competition, which entered its 16th edition this year, is a tribute to the nation’s performing arts laureate, the late Tan Sri P Ramlee.

Placing second was Danie Hasbullah Mohamad Razi of Selangor who delivered ‘Bila’ as his solo rendition before partnering with Nur Aqilah Abu Bakar to sing ‘Patah Tumbuh Hilang Berganti’. They received RM15,000.

Sarawak pride, Merazan Merchang and Noorashikin Sekedar did not disappoint as their performance of ‘Merak Mechang’ and ‘Hidup Berdua’ earned them second place, which offered RM10,000.

The other finalists were the duet of Syazwan Nizam Matusin-Fazlianti Misran of Sabah, Mohd Hasnul Hassan-Rosnida Abd Ghani of Kelantan, and Mohd Faizal Abdul Rahim-Norhasima Kadir of Johor.

Each pair pocketed RM5,000 as consolation.

The prizes were presented by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who was accompanied on stage by his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, was also present.