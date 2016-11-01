‘Ministry, department looking into schools affected by fire’

KUCHING: The Education Ministry and state Education Department are now looking into the seven schools in the state affected by fire since March.

In stating this, state education director Rakayah Madon said two of the fires involved unused buildings in two separate schools. “For the rest of the five schools,

we are either in the process of rebuilding or in the stage where we engage consultants to look into rebuilding. All the schools (affected by fire) have been taken care of,” Rakayah told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Seven schools in the state had been hit by fire since March this year. In March, SMK Engkilili’s switch board caught fire.

Eight days later, the laboratory of SMK Sungai Tapang here was razed.

On July 26, SK Lepong Gaat in Kapit was also hit by fire. Next was SK Sundar Lama in Lawas, where fire broke out on Aug 15.

On Sept 4, on the eve of UPSR examination, pupils of SK Bario watched in horror as their classrooms turned into an inferno.

More than a month later on Oct 10, two wooden blocks which housed the classrooms of SK Sungai Sugai in Pakan were razed to the ground as teachers looked on without fire extinguishers.

On Oct 29, the upper level of the school hall of SMK St Teresa in Kuching burnt down, causing an estimated loss of RM1 million.

Rakayah said the main switchboard of SMK Engkilili had been fixed and the unused laboratory at SMK Sungai Tapang had been cleaned up.

As for SK Lepong Gaat, she said the burnt dormitory was in the process of being rebuilt.

On the more recent fire cases in SK Bario, SK Sungai Sugai and SMK St Teresa, she said consultants had been engaged to look into rebuilding them.