Ministry making Siniawan tourism attraction – Abg Jo

KUCHING: Following the preservation of Siniawan Town as the first heritage town in Bau district, many efforts have been put in to make it a tourism attraction.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the ministry was planning to rebuild the Brooke bungalow, which once stood in the town, and introduce horses as Brooke was said to ride horses in Siniawan.

Previously, he added, Siniawan Town was a quiet town because the people did not know that it had much heritage treasures to offer.

“When we preserve Siniawan as a heritage town, we will make sure that many visitors, not only from within the state but also foreigners, will come visit and witness the many cultural heritage there,” he said at the closing of Karnival Sarawakiana 2016 at the Pustaka Negeri here yesterday.

Aside from Siniawan, Buso Town which is also in Bau District will be the second heritage town in the district as it has its own heritage that needs to be preserved, he said.

Speaking on the event, Abang Johari said the rich culture and heritage in the state should be documented and compiled in a book to be a source of reference for the future generations.

“I feel that Pustaka Negeri is an important body in economic and socio-cultural development because this is where we find unique materials, and we can add value to it. If we don’t do it, we will lose our culture which is our identity.”

Earlier, Pustaka Negeri Management Board chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo said the carnival was to promote the library as an intellectual heritage centre, aside from inculcating lifelong learning culture.

He hoped the effort would be able to preserve local heritage by documenting cultural, art and historical events of the people.

Pustaka Negeri chief executive Rashidah Bolhassan was present at the event.

The annual carnival themed ‘Tradisi Kita, Khazanah Kita’ was held from Oct 29-31, and was first started in 2010.