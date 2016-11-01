Miri-born filmmaker comes home to realise her dream

Goh (standing, fourth right) with her partner, Giam (standing, fourth left), Meritz Hotel general manager John Teo (centre) and the rest of the ‘Eat In Miri’ film crew.

MIRI: Since young, Miri-born Singapore-based TV producer, Annie Goh had a dream which was to do her part in introducing Miri and Sarawak to the world.

Now, six years after she launched her career in the Singaporean entertainment industry, she is doing just that.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday evening, Goh gave some insight into her dream as well as her latest project which focuses on her hometown.

“Even though I left Miri to pursue my career, deep in my heart, I still very much love my hometown. This is a peaceful place where the people are friendly, the food is delicious and there is beautiful, natural heritage.

“Sarawak and Miri in particular, has a rich cultural heritage. This, I believe, is known well by the people here as well as by the world. However, the effort to push the tourism industry is not adequate,” Goh said.

Countries like South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore have done a great job of promoting tourism through film and music, she pointed out.

“To be honest, people are more easily attracted to a place or country through a film or reality show they have watched, instead of through a documentary. The latter may be informative, but people tend to find it less interesting.

“What Miri and Sarawak need is a good promotional effort which I strongly believe can be done through featuring these places in a movie or reality show,” she told reporters.

As an example, she cited her earlier charity film titled ‘Life of Sape’ which was filmed in Siniawan and had successfully advertised and promoted some of the places in the town.

Her latest project, ‘Finding the Way Home’ – a collaboration with well-known Singaporean actor and director Alvin Giam – will focus on historical places that may be well known by locals but are often seen as nothing extraordinary, as well as the beauty of the tropical jungle.

The story line revolves around seven students who get themselves lost while jungle trekking and somehow accidentally travel back in time to the 70’s and 80’s.

The main plot will focus on the development of Miri and Sarawak as well as themes which are certain to evoke many a fond childhood memory, such as childhood games and toys like ‘guli’ (marbles) – once loved by children, before being replaced by technology and electronic gadgets.

“Apart from the scenes, we will also focus on the cuisine like ‘ayam pansuh’, kolok mee, laksa etc – delicacies that are truly local.”

They hope to recruit a multicultural cast including Chinese, Iban and Bidayuh talents, as well as professional and experienced actors from Mediacorp (Singapore’s pioneer broadcaster) to feature in the film.

Goh and Giam as well as the whole production team are said to be in the midst of preparing the script for the audition and most importantly, sourcing adequate funds to bear the expenses.

“Our production very much depends on our capital. That is why we are working very hard to get as much funding as possible.”

Goh also hopes to able to source some funding from the Sarawak government to support their production.

“With more funding, we will be able to produce a higher quality film. With this, I am sure we could also put in more effort in promoting the film as well as be able to screen it nationwide and in other countries.”

Goh has been in Miri since last week to film the recently wrapped-up ‘Eat in Miri’ reality show; her pet-project which is supported by Meritz Hotel and Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The show sees the shooting crew going around Miri searching for the best local food available.

Goh also revealed that the three-day-two-night shoot was only able to cover certain areas, and thus, she hopes to be back soon to film a second and third instalment for the reality show.

“Apart from Miri, I have also received invitations from Kuching and Sabah to film at these places respectively for the same purpose – to promote the local cuisine. This support has encouraged us to do better in time,” she said.