Gaskell enroute to Miri Hospital for treatment after being airlifted from the point where he was found. Picture courtesy of Bomba Photo from Gaskell’s Facebook profile.

MIRI: Missing Australian engineer Andrew James Gaskell, 26, has been found alive at Mulu National Park.

Gaskell, who had gone missing on Oct 20, was found alive at Camp 1 at the park, confirmed Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Supt Law Poh Kiong.

He is currently enroute to Miri Hospital for treatment.

Developing story, updates to follow