‘More can be done to improve living quality of the blind’

SIBU: Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang has suggested that the local government give the blind a good thought when implementing infrastructural projects.

“A lot of times, the walkways are not very flat.

“I think that the councils with a little bit of initiative from the councillors and staff as well as the local community can do much to make life better for the handicapped and the blind,” he said.

He also urged private companies to give job opportunities to the less fortunate.

“There are many other avenues that we can allow the blind and less fortunate to contribute to the society,” he said when officiating at an appreciation dinner held in conjunction with the 41st Open House cum Food Fair of the Sarawak Society for the Blind, Sibu branch last Sunday.

Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, said in so doing the society could make life better for the disabled and create a wholesome and more heart-warming community.

Earlier, Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) Sibu branch chairman Clarence Ting challenged non-governmental organisations and religious bodies to identify those losing their eyesight due to cataract and glaucoma and diabetes.

He said of the 36 blind registered with SSB Sibu, very few were born blind.

“They lost their eyesight because of poor access to clean water.

“These are the Ibans from rural areas where they do not have treated water supply.

“But today, we have a new challenge whereby blindness is caused by diabetes,” he said.

Also present at the function were Sibu Rural District Council deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew and the function organising chairperson Datin Judy Lau.