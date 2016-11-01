More than 2,000 attend Miri City International Gospel Concert

Dennis (fifth left) touches the crystal ball to launch the Miri City International Gospel Concert at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club held from Oct 28-29 as Lai (fourth left), Andy (sixth left) and others look on.

MIRI: More than 2,000 Christians from various denominations attended the Miri City International Gospel Concert at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club held from Oct 28-29.

The inaugural concert was officiated by Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau on Friday.

In his speech, Dennis commended the effort by Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) On The Rock in providing a platform for Christians especially the youths to get together in praise and worship.

“This concert was also meant to strengthen one’s faith and promote unity among the Christians,” he asserted.

He also called on the youths who attended the concert to be strong in and practise their faith.

“Now with lots of temptations out there especially from the social media, I hope Christians especially the youths will continue to live by their faith in Jesus Christ and follow the teachings of the gospels,” he added.

Dennnis pointed out that state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem has guaranteed the freedom of religion in our multi-racial and multi religious state and should be treasured by every citizens.

“While we are given freedom to practise our religion, we must also do our part by respecting other religions.

“By doing so, we can live in peace and harmony,” he added.

Among performers at the concert were Indonesian Idol finalists Nova Putri and Andy and 13 local artistes.

The concert was organised by BEM On The Rock and supported by Miri City Council. At the function, Dennis announced a RM10,000 grant from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund for a similar concert next year.

Also present were BEM On The Rock senior Pastor Andy Anyi and MCC former mayor Datuk Lawrence Lai.