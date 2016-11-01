More than 2,000 graduates still waiting for housemanship

A TOTAL of 2,808 graduates of medical, dentistry and pharmacy have not secure placement for housemanship at government hospitals.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said among the major reason of the delay was the rising number of local and foreign graduates.

“Currently, (there are) only 10,362 housemanship placements for medical officers while for dentistry graduates, it depends on the capacity and preparation of equipment and dental chairs,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was replying to a question from Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Bandar Kuching) on the number of graduates who were still waiting to do their housemanship.

Dr Hilmi said the placement of pharmacists was based on a ratio of one supervisor to four pharmacy graduates.

Dr Hilmi said the placement also depended on their choice of place and vacancies of the post.

He said 3,775 graduates had been placed at the government hospitals for housemanship.

Of the total, 2,800 were medical graduates, dentistry (6,587) and pharmacy (1,250), he added.

In 2014, the ministry had launched the ‘e-Housemen’ to expedite the processing of housemanship applications. — Bernama