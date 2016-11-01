Motion on Territorial Sea Act already raised by Masing — Abdullah

KUCHING: Barisan Nasional (BN) Backbenchers Club chairman Abdullah Saidol says the matters recently raised by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How ‘was already raised by Tan Sri (Datuk Amar Dr) James Masing via a motion tabled during the last December State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting’.

Abdullah, who is Semop assemblyman, said the motion was unanimously supported by both the ruling and opposition sides of the august house.

“Basically the accepted motion seeks to review all legislations or any laws and administrative powers that affect our state’s right. The matter was well deliberated and debated. “The chief minister has instructed and requested all BN Backbenchers YBs to be well versed on the issue and to not to be reserved on the issue,” he said yesterday when prompted for comments on thesundaypost report headlined ‘Territorial Sea Act null and void?’.

Abdullah said “all of us in BN are elected people’s representatives of Sarawak; surely we are equally concerned and seriously want to protect their interests and rights.”

He said the state’s concern was not just about its rights with regards to natural resources but also other administrative powers and functions that were stipulated under the Federal Constitution as

well as Sarawak’s fundamental rights under the Malaysia Agreement, either explicit or implicit.

“Where deemed appropriate and valid, review may involve amending or repealing the relevant laws that fundamentally contradict any provisions that affect or are not consistent with what should be our state’s rights.

“Implying that we in the government are not serious about this concern is totally not true and frivolous. The notion by the opposition that we in the state BN government have no political will to firmly pursue this issue is just a political innuendo to undermine the chief minister’s leadership.”

He pointed out that the chief minister had been “consistently very vocal and open” thereby “portraying his sincere enthusiasm and passion about wanting to restore Sarawak’s rights under the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement”.

During the DUN sitting last June, he said the chief minister, in his speech, touched on the due process and negotiation with the federal government.

“We do appreciate any constructive ideas and proposition from the opposition and any NGOs but we are not going to adopt a hostile and aggressive approach as suggested by the opposition.

“We are still civilised, politically mature and sufficiently knowledgeable to handle the negotiation with the federal government. We want to move forward positively in winning more ground on this issue which is not just about our resources but also on matters such as education, development funds and things related to people’s welfare.”

Abdullah said the state’s approach was comprehensive while the team set up by the chief minister to look into this matter would be very capable of handling it amicably.

As such, he felt that too much politics in handling this matter would cause more confusion and be detrimental to political stability as well as national integration and unity.

He said the suggestion by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng that Sarawak should withdraw from the federal government “is a malicious political attempt merely and solely to attract political attention and mileage”.

“We don’t need his assistance or ideas in handling our affairs here in Sarawak when he can’t even handle Penang state government efficiently. Lim Guan Eng has caused the state of Penang to be in a state of doldrums and despondency in terms of economic development and racial harmony.

“In facing the coming general elections, it is highly anticipated that the opposition will start to come up with all sorts of political propaganda to undermine the efforts by the state government where to a certain extent I have no choice but to assume that their attentions and acts are more towards sabotaging our serious efforts and negotiation with the federal government.”

Abdullah added that the opposition would go all out “to attract the masses by deceiving and portraying a negative impression of all things we do in administering this state.”