‘MP aspirants must meet three criteria’

KUCHING: The six present Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) MPs will have to meet three of the criteria set by the party before they can be re-nominated for the coming 14th general election, disclosed PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

He said the criteria had always been used by the party in the selection of its candidates in the past.

Among the criteria, acceptability by the people on the ground is the most important, he stressed.

“For our present six MPs to be retained, we expect them to have good Key Performance Index (KPI) on the ground so that it would gauge how popular they are. Their KPI will be monitored by the party and I, as the president, can decide whether they will be fielded in the coming 14th general election,” explained Masing.

The second criterion, according to Masing, is the acceptability of the candidates by other BN component parties.

“We are operating like a big team. So, our MPs must know how the BN operates like a big family. So they must have good rapport with other BN component parties to ensure that PRS can continue to function as an effective component party. So that’s why this criterion is an important aspect of being a good MP and also vital if they want to be re-elected,” he pointed out.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the third criterion is equally important.

“We also expect our MPs to be able to work closely with the ADUN (state assemblypersons) in his area. Say for example in Hulu Rajang, I am happy with our MP Datuk Wilson Ugak as he has been responsible and works closely with the three ADUNs of the area, namely Liwan Lagang in Belaga, Kennedy Chukpai Ugon in Murum and myself in Baleh,” he asserted.

Masing was commenting on a report which quoted PRS deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun as calling for all the six MPs from the party to be retained.

According to Entulu, this was the message indicated by PRS members during the party’s fourth triennial delegates conference (TDC) in Bintulu on October 23.

Besides Entulu, who is also Selangau MP; five other PRS MPs are Masir Kujat (Sri Aman), Datuk William Nyallau Badak (Lubok Antu), Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum (Julau), Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Kanowit) and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Hulu Rajang).

“We have successfully used our own SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to gauge the strength of our candidates. Once they have passed the three criteria that we have set, then we will forward their names to the top BN leadership for endorsement. “But normally, those whose names have been endorsed by the party are accepted by the top BN leadership,” Masing told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

When asked if the six incumbents would be fielded, Masing was coy and said the party had yet to make the decision, considering that the 14th general election would be held in 2018.

“We are not rushing to make the decision yet. So let’s wait and see. We have to gather all information before the coming 14th General Election, then we decide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masing was happy with the TDC as it was held in a fair and friendly manner but admitted that there were some ‘bruised egos’, though he declined to elaborate.