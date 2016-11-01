NGOs play crucial role in nation-building — Dr Abdul Rahman

Awang Badar (third left) presents a souvenir to Dr Abdul Rahman as Maria (second left), Ang (fifth left) and others look on.

LIMBANG: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) play a crucial role in nation-building.

Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said this fact was acknowledged and recognised by the state government because they had made significant contributions to the social and economic development of the country.

He made this remark when officiating at the closing ceremony of ‘iKempori Piutermas Kenyalang Camp’ organised by Limbang District Scouts Association in collaboration with Limbang District Education Office which was held at SK Melayu Pusat here on Sunday.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman also said NGOs now play an increasingly prominent role in the wellbeing of the country.

Over 100 participants from uniformed bodies from Brunei, Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak took part in the three-day camp since last Friday.

The programme served as a platform for youngsters from different racial and cultural backgrounds to establish cooperation and networking with each other besides promoting mental and physical endurance through character building.

Among the participating departments were Fire and Rescue Services Department, Malaysian Royal Police, Civil Defence Force, Limbang Resident’s Office and Limbang District Council.

Dr Rahman later approved grants for Limbang District Scouts Association (RM40,000), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Limbang Scouts Association (RM10,000) and Kempori camp organising committee (RM10,000).

Among others attending the function were Brunei Darussalam Chief Scout Commissioner Awang Badar Awang Ali, Malaysian Scouts Federation international coordinator Dr Amir Hamzah Aman, Sarawak Scouts programme commissioner Lawrence Yong, Limabng Resident Maria Hasman and Temenggong Ang Kheng Su.