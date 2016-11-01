No empty promises from me, Pelagus assemblyman assures constituents

KAPIT: Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang assured his constituents that he would do his best to deliver his pledge of developing not only areas under his jurisdiction, but also those across Bukit Goram, Naleh and Katibas.

In this regard, he vowed to the people that he would never make ‘empty promises’.

“As the elected people’s representative, I’m committed to serve within my capacity. I must be frank and honest in telling you what I can and can’t do as an assemblyman – I wouldn’t want to ‘bohong’ (lie) to the very people who have put their trust on me.

“Having said this, it is my duty to bring in development with the help of various government assistance such as the MRP (Minor Rural Project) grants, and organisation of social and community programmes,” he said when officiating at the announcement ceremony of the Rumah Ramba Agon security and development committee (JKKK) at the longhouse in Selepong 3, Jalan Seliriik here on Saturday.

Adding on, Nyabong said his attention to the constituents of Bukit Goram, Baleh and Katibas was not meant to step on his fellow assemblymen’s toes; rather, it should be seen as good cooperation between them.

“This is because they (assemblymen of Bukit Goram, Baleh and Katibas) are also Barisan Nasional (BN) men who won these constituencies in Kapit Division in the last state election,” he said.

Moreover, Nyabong praised the community of Selepong 3 for upholding very close rapport among one another.

“I hail the people here on their friendliness, hospitality, cooperation and respect to each other’s beliefs and culture. All of you – the Ibans, the Kenyahs, the Kayans, the Chinese – are the perfect example of ‘1Malaysia’ concept. This unity amidst diversity is our greatest asset and value. Keep it up because this is our strength to prosper going forward.”

Meanwhile, Nyabong said his focus for Pelagus would be to develop its infrastructure first, particularly roads.

“Then, I strive to help the constituents find a suitable module for them to develop their land towards generating income. That is why I call on the government to open an agriculture training centre in Pelagus to train our youths in managing land.

“My constituency is a rural one and the one way forward is through the development of human resources. Hence, another priority is quality education – a universally-acknowledged means for a society to break away from the poverty cycle. To this end, I’ve set up the ‘N61 Pelagus Education Fund’ to encourage school-leavers to further their studies to higher levels. The eligible recipients who

are eyeing to pursue university degrees would get RM1,000 and for diploma programmes, RM500 – to help them start their tertiary studies,” he disclosed.

Later, Nyabong announced allocations of RM5,000 for the Rumah Ramba JKKK and another RM2,000 for the longhouse’s women bureau for them to run their activities.

Political secretary to chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, Councillor Edison Silo, longhouse chieftain Ramba Agon and its women’s bureau chief Lily Maleh were present at the function.