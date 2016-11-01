Notable pick-up in trading aggressiveness on bourse

KUCHING: General foreign investor activity on the local bourse remained suppressed last week, but there was a notable pick-up in trading aggressiveness.

Researchers at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) saw that foreigners offloaded RM396.8 million last week which was the highest amount since the second week of September.

This is estimated based on transactions in the open market which excluded off market deals.

“Except on Monday, when there was marginal foreign buying, selling dominated the rest of the trading week,” it detailled in a note. “There was a notable spike in foreign attrition on Wednesday and Thursday, similar to that seen in emerging markets in this region.

“The selling tapered significantly in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta by Friday, but persisted in Bangkok and Manila.”

On Bursa Malaysia, foreigners sold RM162.6 million on Wednesday and RM220 million on Thursday. The RM220 million attrition on Thursday was the 24th day that the amount had exceeded RM200 million this year.

MIDF Research believed last week’s attrition reduced the cumulative net foreign inflow into shares listed on Bursa to an estimated RM2 billion, down from a peak of RM6.47 billion which was the figure in April.

“This means that since April, foreign investors have redeemed about RM4.47 billion,” it added. “The amount is still modest relative to the RM19.5 billion and RM6.9 billion net outflow in 2015 and 2014 respectively.

“General investors’ participation deteriorated sharply last week. The average daily value of shares traded (ADV) of foreigners dropped 18 per cent to RM734 million, the third lowest in a trading week this year. It was even lower than the ADV recorded during the Chinese New Year and Hari Raya weeks.

“Retail participation remained weak even after the Budget. Retail ADV has dipped below RM500 million four weeks in a row now. The market has not seen the extent of retail withdrawal from the market since early 2013.”

On a global platform, the research house noted that November beckons but markets do not appear to be warming to the days ahead.

“The Federal Reserve’s penultimate meeting in 2016 has been scheduled for November 2, while the US presidential election is slated for November 8. Most markets ended trading last week in the redzone,” it forewarned.

“Brent crude ended trading last week at US$49.71 per barrel, a four per cent decline from the previous week’s close. Meanwhile the West Texas Intermediate fell below US$49 per barrel to US$48.70. It is now outside the US$49 to US$52 range that is supported by OPEC.

“Focus was again on the yuan on fresh concerns that the currency is undergoing a sustained depreciation against the dollar. Bank of China’s exchange rate policy has always been to maintain stability against a basket of currencies rather than the US dollar.

“Global portfolio money left Asia last week as uncertainty mounts. International portfolio investors dumped shares in all seven Asian exchanges that we track, at the second fastest pace in the 23 weeks.”