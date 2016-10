Yakup using an air horn to get the run going. Dewi is second from right.

BINTULU: More than 100 people turned up for the 10,000 Steps for Health programme at Tanjung Batu here Sunday.

The event, organised by the Civil Service Recreational and Welfare Club (Maksak) Bintulu, began with a warming up using a zumba routine before the participants were flagged off.

Bintulu Resident and Maksak Bintulu chairman Muhamad Yakup Kari officiated at the event.

Also present was Maksak Bintulu women chief Dewi Ratna Abdul Ghani.