Police solve two robbery cases within 24 hours with two arrests

KUCHING: A man and a woman, who were high on drugs, were apprehended by the police here yesterday in connection with two robbery cases in Kuching and Batu Kawa.

State CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar said that the male and female suspects, aged 21 and 24-years-old respectively, were detained by a police team from state headquarters D9 led by ASP Taruna Marian around 11.30am.

The arrest was made after a Perodua Viva car the suspects were using was intercepted by the police near Matang Mall, Petrajaya near here.

‘These two suspects were believed to be involved in two robberies that occurred on the same day in Kuching and Padawan on Sunday.”

“The first robbery by the couple occurred around 4.15am at a 7-Eleven convenience store at Song Thian Cheok Road here.

“The male suspect, armed with a sickle, overpowered the cashier while the female accomplice took cash amounting to RM1,284 from the cash box and two mobiles phones,” he said, adding that they later fled from the scene in the Perodua Viva.

The second robbery involved a photoshop at MJC Batu Kawa at about 5.10pm.

“The male suspect strangled the neck of the shop assistant and pushed her onto the floor while the female accomplice grabbed a handbag containing RM1,000, identity documents and bank cards.”

Dev said that the female suspect also took a camera and four mobile phones from the shop before both fled using the same getaway car.

“Both the suspects were under the influence of drugs when they were arrested. Both have admitted to committing the robberies and most of the stolen items were recovered in their Perodua Viva that was using a false number,” he said.

Dev congratulated the D9 team for their swift action and solving the two robbery cases within 24 hours.