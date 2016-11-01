Press Metal’s 9M16 within expectations

KUCHING: Press Metal Bhd’s first nine months of 2016 (9M16) results were well within analysts’ expectations and as such, they are maintaining their positive outlook on the group.

As indicated in a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Press Metal’s nine months ended September 30, 2016 profit for the period amounted to RM444.1 million, a drastic increase from the year earlier period of RM119.8 million.

According to the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), Press Metal’s 9M16 core net profit (CNP) of RM273 million was within expectations, making up 80 per cent of its forecast.

“Note that we excluded consensus comparison given the lack of other research coverage,” it said.

Kenanga Research’s CNP calculation excludes unrealised forex gain of RM6.6 million and insurance claims (ex-minority share) of RM76 million.

An interim dividend of two sen was announced, for year to date (YTD) dividend per share (DPS) of eight sen, which the research arm deemed in line with its financial year 2016 (FY16) forecast of 14 sen as we expect a higher DPS in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) for a pay-out ratio of 45 per cent.

On the outlook for the group, Kenanga Research remained long-term positive on Press Metal as the research arm expected aluminium prices to continue its uptrend in FY17 to average US$1,700 per metric tonne (MT), up six per cent year on year, driven by supply cuts and increasing automotive usage.

“Indeed, YTD aluminium prices have already improved 17 per cent to hit US$1,719 per MT as of October 28,” the research arm said.

“Furthermore, Press Metal’s move upstream to secure its raw material supply of pre-baked carbon anodes should bode well for cost stability in the long-run.”

As for forecasts on Press Metal, FY16-17E CNP were maintained at RM343 to 461 million as results were within Kenanga Research’s expectation.

Overall, Keannga Research maintained ‘outperform’ on Press Metal with unchanged target price of RM5.00 per share.

The research arm’s Fwd. PER of 15-fold is based on ex-capacity PER-to-aluminum price ratio of 0.5-fold, at an aluminium price range of US$1,600 to 1,800 per MT.