‘RM161.5 mln worth of rural water supply projects set for 2017’

KUCHING: The state government has identified 67 rural water supply projects worth RM161.5 million slated for next year, says Public Utilities Minister Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi.

According to him, these projects will be commissioned under Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) – a programme aimed at supplying water to remote areas across the state, namely those deemed as not feasible to be connected with existing water supply system.

Dr Rundi, who is Kemena assemblyman, said his ministry had proposed 31 projects worth RM1.4 billion to the federal Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

“In addition, a total of RM228 million have been requested under the state government funds for 2017, of which RM165 million will be for water supply projects meant to benefit the rural areas,” he said when asked of his overall plan for next year.

Dr Rundi also said his ministry would strive to achieve 91-per cent clean water supply coverage in the rural areas by the end of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

“This will require a federal allocation of about RM5.3 billion. So far, the federal government has approved RM483 million. I’d be happy if the balance of funds could be provided over the next four years,” the minister said.

Adding on, Dr Rundi said whenever there was an allocation, the priority would be on areas that were accessible by roads.

“This is because with road accessibility, water can be supplied from the existing reticulation system. For remote areas deemed as being not feasible to be connected with the existing system, the water supply would be provided via Sawas.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in his tabling of Budget 2017, stated that a water supply fund would be established immediately with an allocation of RM500 million to address water supply issues nationwide.

Najib, however, did not specify the allocation for Sarawak in this regard.

The water supply, especially in the rural areas, has been a subject that warrants serious attention in view of the mushrooming of oil palm plantations mushrooming across Sarawak.

These plantations are using up the water supply initially meant to cater for small and scattered population across rural areas and remote towns.