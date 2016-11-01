RM479.36 million sought to upgrade school wiring systems

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has applied for RM479.36 million in allocation from the government to upgrade the wiring systems of 2,086 schools nationwide with wiring systems that are more than 20 years old.

Its deputy minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the request for approval was made through the Rolling Plan 2 and when approved, the effort would be implemented in the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020).

“The Education Ministry is aware of the risk that schools face from having a wiring system that is over 20 years old.

“As a preliminary measure, the respective State Education Departments have identified such schools and an allocation has been applied for to upgrade the wiring systems of these schools,” he said in reply to a question from Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (BN-Hulu Rajang) in the Dewan Rakyat, here, yesterday.

Wilson had asked on the follow-up action taken by the ministry to review the wiring system of schools, particularly in Sarawak, following the fire outbreak in August at Sekolah Kebangsaan Long Busang which destroyed the school due to its poor wiring system.

On the upgrading of old, dilapidated schools in Sarawak, Chong said a special allocation was provided in the 2017 Budget to upgrade 120 such schools across the country, including 30 in Sarawak. — Bernama