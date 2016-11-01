Roadshow held to strengthen, support use of Iban alphabet

KUCHING: Preserving and promoting the endangered Iban alphabet – an intellectual heritage – is the ultimate goal of ethnolinguist Associate Professor Dr Bromeley Philip and some of his like-minded friends.

Bromeley, in collaboration with Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) – recently embarked on a roadshow to support this cause.

The strategic venues selected for the roadshow were teachers training institutes (IPG) such as IPG Sarawak, Miri and IPG Rajang, Bintangor; Rumah Dayak Saratok for the benefit of the Dayak teachers and students of SMK Saratok; and school halls belonging to SMK Julau No. 1, SMK Julau No. 2 and SMK Pakan.

“The main objectives of the project are to prevent the moribund Iban alphabet from totally disappearing; to promote the use of the Iban alphabet to Iban language teachers/lecturers, younger Iban generations and the general public via seminars, courses, workshops, roadshows and exhibitions; and to further develop the Iban alphabet into a modern system of writing for easy, practical, inscriptional purposes via a series of written, published works.” said Bromeley when met here recently.

The university lecturer prefers to communicate through public talks and workshops. He has also written a number of books, including a workbook on the teaching and learning of the Iban alphabet.

According to Bromeley, the Iban alphabet or Dunging’s alphabet is not an ancient system of writing as the inventor lived well into the mid-80’s. The alphabet manifests the dynamism of a modern alphabet suitable for practical inscription. It comprises syllabic writing and alphabetic writing symbols. The Iban alphabet, which has features of a modern alphabet, comprises 59 characters whereby 16 characters symbolise consonants and the rest (43) represent vowels in the forms of vowel clusters and diphthongs, he said.

Another distinctive feature of the Iban alphabet that distinguishes it from ancient hieroglyphs is that the alphabet is not made of logograms but instead uses phonological and alphabetical symbols.

As a systematic alphabet, this should enable users to utilise it more conveniently, considering the fact that there are 59 characters to remember. “In other words, a systematic system of writing enables its practical use with much ease. Through the use of this dynamic system of writing, it is possible to revitalise the extensive use of the Iban language.

“Although Iban texts can be written using the Roman or Latin alphabet, the use of an Iban alphabet guarantees accuracy in terms of orthographic-phonological relationship. The alphabet captures all sounds in the Iban language; thus, making it dynamic enough to be used to represent written forms of words in the Iban language,” he said.

The Iban alphabet was invented by the late Dunging Gunggu and has been developed into computer fonts, available for both Microsoft Word and Mac computers.

The Iban alphabet computer font is known as LaserIban which is available in the form of computer software. LaserIban fonts for Windows and Mac operating systems are completely cross-platform compatible as regular Word files, in the same manner as regular English fonts.

Using the alphabet, it is possible to re-alphabetise romanised Iban texts and hence, it is possible to establish a database that stores documents which are truly Iban in nature.

Dunging’s alphabet remains the only known Iban system of writing to be in existence as it is the only alphabet recognised and recorded in the Encyclopaedia of Iban Studies 2001 (pages 29-33).

The alphabet remains intact in its original form, kept well by Bagat Nunui, a retired school headmaster who is currently the Tuai Rumah of Nanga Ulai longhouse. Dunging’s system of writing has been well acknowledged by various quarters. The earliest recognition of Dunging’s alphabet can be found in a comprehensive Iban-English Dictionary written by Anthony Richards (1981). Dunging’s name was one of the entries in the dictionary.

A very meaningful recognition of Dunging’s alphabet was made in the Encyclopaedia of Iban Studies published by Tun Jugah Foundation in 2001 under the “alphabet” entry which devotes several pages to Dunging’s work.

He committed almost his entire working life to the invention and development of the only known comprehensive Iban alphabet, leaving behind an invaluable cognitive invention which represents a magnificent intellectual heritage for the Iban society – the Urup Iban Dunging. In 2011, Dr Bromeley was part of the organising committee for Forum Jaku Iban – an Iban language forum. The same committee, including SDNU Youth Chief Churchill E. Drem and an Iban newspaper editor Mathias Kassap, are planning to hold a seminar and a symposium consecutively soon as part of the effort to preserve the Iban language and alphabet system.