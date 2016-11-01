Rough weather forces Mulu-bound flight to turn back

MIRI: Bad weather yesterday morning forced a domestic flight heading to Mulu from Miri with 20 passengers on board to turn back.

It was learnt that the flight was unable to land with bad weather conditions forcing the plane to circle the airspace over Mulu airport for one hour before its pilot decided to return to Miri.

The flight landed safely at Miri airport at 10.40am that same morning.

The flight had originally been due to arrive in Mulu at 9.40am.