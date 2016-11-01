Sabah’s uniqueness portrayed through mural

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah, the Land Below the Wind is rich with diverse traditions, cultures and customs, said the director of Yayasan Sabah, Datuk Sapawi Bin Haji Ahmad.

According to him, people of the various ethnicities and cultures in the State live in harmony whilst mutually respecting each other, form the uniqueness of Sabah.

“People living in cultural diversity can also attract tourists to the State,” he said.

He further reiterated that Yayasan Sabah Group through the Sabah Handicraft Centre in collaboration with Nippon Paint (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Sabah Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) is substantiating this harmony and diversity by ways of creativity through mural paintings based on the State’s ethnic motives.

“This mural is painted on the main wall outside Auditorium Tun Ahmad Raffae at Menara Tun Mustapha. Nippon Paint (Sabah) Sdn Bhd is the sponsor for the paints used for the mural production,” he explained.

“The mural which features motifs from the various indigenous people of Sabah is combined to highlight the richness of tradition, culture and racial harmony in the State,” he explained.

“The white circle in the centre of the mural represents Yayasan Sabah Group from an aerial view of Menara Tun Mustapha. The four sashes that surround the circle are symbolic to the support and contributions made by Yayasan Sabah Group in the development of the State for Malaysians in Sabah,” he said.

“Black and white is used to depict the basic colour of life and is combined with a variety of colours symbolising the diversity of the various ethnic groups in Sabah. The uses of these colours also reflect the uniqueness of the people in the State who live on the principle of unity in diversity,” said Sapawi.

On conveying his gratitude to Nippon Paint for the support given to Yayasan Sabah Group, Sapawi commented, “We truly appreciate Nippon Paint for supporting this project and this further exemplifies the evident synergy between both State agency and government-linked company (GLC),” he added.

The mural painting is Yayasan Sabah Group’s ongoing efforts in preserving local culture from the brink of extinction due to development. It will be an attraction for visitors visiting Menara Tun Mustapha, especially local and foreign tourists where they can capture memories with the mural as a backdrop.

The mural painting is chiefly illustrated by Yuslan Bin Jafri, a designer and coach attached to the Sabah Handicraft Centre (PKS) and assisted by PKS trainees.

“Yayasan Sabah Group will continue to work with various government agencies, GLCs, private companies and non-governmental organisations in the development of human capital in the State,” he explained.

“The synergy between Yayasan Sabah Group and Nippon Paint and other agencies is important in enhancing the development of the State,” he added.