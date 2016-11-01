Shop lots to pay RM1,000 deposit for ramps from Jan 1

SIBU: The business community is expected to fully comply with guidelines set by the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) governing the setting up of ramps in public areas such as roads, parking bays and open spaces which will come into effect on Jan 1.

This includes paying a RM1,000 deposit for new or existing steel ramps per shop lot.

“Only steel ramps shall be allowed while concrete ramps are not allowed unless approved by the council,” SMC chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King said during the council’s monthly meeting yesterday.

“Any shop owner intending to erect a ramp over a parking space is required to purchase a monthly season parking permit.

“The standard width and length of a parking bay is 2.5m x 5m respectively and therefore, the allowable limit of a ramp is 2m x 4m for occupying one parking bay,” he said.

He disclosed the parking fee within the Central Business District (CBD) is RM168 per month while outside the CBD is RM84 per month.

Meanwhile, Tiong said the traffic-light system at the junction of Disa Road off Teng Chin Hua Road would be closed down temporarily.

According to him, currently there are three traffic-light junctions along Teng Chin Hua Road and SMC had received complaints of heavy traffic especially during peak hours.

“The council will study the traffic flow and there is probably a need to change traffic direction in the said area,” he said.

On another matter, Tiong said the council had successfully organised a retreat programme in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on Oct 19-21 where, amongst others, their team was briefed on the ‘Smart Cities’ concept and participated in an exercise to envision the development of Sibu’s future.

“We also had the opportunity to visit Kota Kinabalu City Hall where we were briefed on the city’s development plans and infrastructure development projects. During our visit to Sabah Tourism Board, we were briefed on tourism developments in Sabah,” he said.

Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, said they managed to gather information on social and economic forces, environmental issues, the political landscape, modern technology and competitive market forces.

He highlighted that the council had established a set of strategic plans which will serve as a motivational statement and framework to enable the entire organisation to work collectively to realise their vision of ‘A People

Oriented Local Authority by 2020’.