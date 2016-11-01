‘Take correct dosage, in the right manner and time’ — Dr Jamilah

KUCHING: Patients under medication must understand what they are putting into their bodies and administer the prescription precisely to prevent unwanted allergic reactions.

“They must get the correct medication, take the correct dosage in the correct manner, and do it at the right time. The whole point of medication safety is to avoid mistakes that can cause deterioration of the patient’s condition or endanger their lives,” said State Health Department Director Dr Jamilah Hashim.

Allergies can be prevented or controlled if the patient knows what can happen upon consuming their medication.

“It is our duty to make sure they receive the correct information,” Dr Jamilah said, adding that patients would be given a medical allergy card with a record of their allergies.

A total of 780 cards have been issued in Sarawak, with the hope that this step will reduce errors in medication.

“Apart from creating awareness amongst members of the public, we also get to inform them of the other services available at the Pharmacy Department. The pharmacy is synonymous with medication only. This is also an opportunity to promote the pharmaceutical field as a career as it’s more than just dispensing medicine.”

Dr Jamilah was represented by Health Department Deputy Director Dr Kamarudin Lajim, who read her speech yesterday at the launching of ‘Medication Safety Awareness Week: Drug Allergies’ at the foyer area of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) organised by the SGH Pharmacy Department.

The event features a public exhibition by the Sarawak Pharmacy Enforcement Branch which covers Adulterated Drugs, Medication Therapy Adherence Clinic (MTEC), information on High Alert Medicine, Adverse Drug Reaction and Handling of Drug Allergy, and other value-added services.

Among the value-added services is the ability to get medication via post. However, the patient still has to know what they are taking by having a counselling session with a Pharmacy Officer from time to time, said Dr Jamilah.

“The Pharmacy Enforcement Branch also wants to spread awareness on drugs that had not been approved by the National Health Department. It is important for people to know what they are buying.”

Apart from the public exhibition, hospital staff can also brush up on their knowledge by attending Continuous Medical Education (CME) programmes throughout the week.

Also present were State Health Department Deputy Director (Pharmacy) Abu Hassan Alshaari Abd Jabar, who is also organising chairman; and SGH director Dr Chin Zin Hing.