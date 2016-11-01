Three women among 19 nabbed in statewide ops against illegal gambling

KUCHING: Nineteen individuals, including three women, were arrested during the statewide operation against illegal gambling last week.

The raids against illegal online and machine gambling as well as unauthorised running of lottery tickets, also confiscated RM4,177 from the raided sites.

State CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar said of the suspects – aged between 17 and 33 – there were three foreigners.

“From total raids, eleven were related to illegal character lottery while the rest were on gambling machines.”

“The 11 illegal character lottery raids resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals. Various exhibits were seized from the operation including portable printers, mobile phones, calculators, betting ledgers, slips and cash amounting to RM3,387,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

Dev Kumar added that three online gambling raids were conducted on Sarikei and Miri, where seven individuals were arrested and eight ‘fish’ machines that had been converted for gambling seized.

“The raids were conducted at various locations – seven were at shoplots, two on five-foot ways, three on coffeeshops, one each on a grocery shop and a reflexology centre.”