‘Timely for Kpg Assyakirin Phase 3 to have volunteer fire-fighting unit’

BINTULU: A volunteer fire-fighting squad should be set up at Kpg Assyakirin Phase 3 here to act as first responders in the event of a fire outbreak.

Its neighbourhood watch committee (KRT) chairman Drahman Jus said this during a thanksgiving ceremony organised by the village’s security and development committee (JKKK) on Sunday.

“If we have our own volunteer fire-fighters I am sure this can help us to effectively respond to an emergency situation in the event of a fire outbreak,” he said.

According to Drahman, fire had destroyed two houses in Kpg Assyakirin Phase 3 in the past two months and thus it was timely for the villagers to get proper fire-fighting training to prevent future fire outbreaks from spreading.

He said the proposal for a volunteer fire-fighting unit would be forwarded to the relevant government department.

Earlier Drahman witnessed the handing over essential goods from members of the public to Yaakub Dor, whose house was destroyed in a fire recently.

The donation was presented by Roztom Ritom, who was representing the Bintulu National Unity and Integration Department officer.