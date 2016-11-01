Two more SAR teams set up to help find missing Australian

Members of Team IV ready to help in the SAR operation to find Gaskell.

MIRI: The Mulu section of the search and rescue (SAR) operation to find missing Australian, Andrew James Gaskell, has been renamed ‘Ops SAR Mulu-Gaskell’.

The move also includes adding two additional teams – SAR Team IV and V – to help in the mission.

Currently, Team I and II are at the Mulu National Park office, which is the designated base camp (Camp 1) of the whole operation; while Team III is en route to reaching the Mulu Summit.

According to Fire and Rescue Department Zone 6 chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, Team IV and V comprise 10 members.

“Team IV will be assisting Team III, while Team V will be focusing on the search along Sungai Paku by boat,” he said.

At present, the total manpower for the SAR mission has reached 63, with the latest arrival of police personnel and firefighters from Miri and Marudi, members of the General Operations Force (GOF) from Miri.

So far, the SAR teams have yet to find any sign of Gaskell, who has been missing since Oct 20 – the day he set out to hike into the interior of Mulu.

Meanwhile, Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut urged everybody to stop making baseless speculations about Gaskell’s disappearance.

“(It is) such an irresponsible act that could cause further distress to his family,” he said, referring to a published media report about the suspicion of the Australian being a victim of robbery and murder.