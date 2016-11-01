‘Up to police to act on three MPs who allegedly flout OSA’

KUALA LUMPUR: Any action on three members of Parliament, who are also former Cabinet members, who allegedly revealed government secrets in the Dewan Rakyat, will be decided by police in accordance with the law.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said police would hand over the results of the investigation to the Attorney-General to make the charges if it was found that the speeches of the individuals flouted the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972.

He said although members of Parliament had parliamentary privilege when speaking in the Dewan Rakyat or Dewan Negara, they were bound by the OSA and the government secrecy and ethics oath, and this was still applicable although they were no longer a member of the government administration.

“This must be complied with and be a reminder to us all,” said Ahmad Zahid to reporters after attending the launching of the book ‘Being Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’ by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, here, yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said despite differing in opinions, the question of principle and national laws must be complied with.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, former Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and former Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah allegedly divulged government secrets when touching on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) while debating the 2017 Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat recently.

Meanwhile, Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the police investigation against Ahmad Husni did not reflect that the immunity and freedom of expression of MPs to criticise the government had been erased.

He said from the party angle, any Barisan Nasional MP was free to speak out in the Dewan Rakyat. In fact, prior to this, other BN MPs had criticised the government in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Touching on 1MDB, many (had). I had also touched on 1MDB. I don’t see why touching on 1MDB is an offence, maybe there were other matters,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby.

Annuar stressed that being investigated by the police did not mean a person was guilty and gave the impression that any MP who talked about 1MDB would be investigated.

“And don’t send wrong signals to the public, saying that just because somebody in Parliament mentioned about 1MDB or whatever, then they are investigated. No, police will only investigate to see if there is any breach of the law,” he said.

Annuar said Umno had yet to make any decision on disciplinary action against the Tambun MP, who was also a former treasurer of Umno. “As far as I know, the issue of Ahmad Husni’s speech has not been brought up at the party’s Management Committee (meeting),” he said.

Meanwhile, at the Bukit Aman police headquarters, the recording of a statement from Ahmad Husni scheduled for yesterday was postponed to next week.

The former Second Finance Minister arrived at Bukit Aman at 2.20pm and left 20 minutes later. — Bernama